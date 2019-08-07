David Berman Dead at 52

David Berman, co-founder of the beloved New York indie band Silver Jews, has died, his longtime record label Drag City announced on Wednesday. Berman was 52. His cause of death is not known at this time.

“We couldn’t be more sorry to tell you this,” Drag City wrote on Twitter. “David Berman passed away earlier today. A great friend and one of the most inspiring individuals we’ve ever known is gone. Rest easy, David.”

Berman founded Silver Jews with his University of Virginia classmates Stephen Malkmus and Bob Nastanovich. He released six albums under the moniker before taking a decade-long musical hiatus. Berman returned last month with the eponymous debut album by his new band Purple Mountains.