Dave Grohl Denies Rumors That He’s on New Queens of the Stone Age Album

This past June, ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons hinted that Dave Grohl had been working with Queens of the Stone Age on their new album.

“Just one month ago I was making a record with Queens of the Stone Age,” Gibbons told eonmusic, “and Dave Grohl was also taking part and he decided to have a big barbecue. So there was this interesting gathering. So, we spent one hour telling stories, great stories remembering these lovely guys.”

But in a new interview with NME, a pissed Grohl is setting the record straight. “You know, I never fucking mentioned that I’m on the new Queens record,” he said. “I’m not on the new Queens record. You know what Josh [Homme] and I have been doing together? Riding motorcycles and eating waffles. That’s it. Let me tell you, it’s a fun morning. We’ve done it more than a few times and it’s pretty fucking great. I wish I was on the new Queens album. I fucking love playing with Josh. He’s one of my best friends, but at the moment it’s just motorcycles and waffles.”

So while Grohl won’t be making an appearance on Queens of the Stone Age’s new album, we can rest easy knowing that he and Homme are still kicking it on the waffle/motorcycle front. Check out the full interview over at NME.