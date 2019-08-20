The Foo Fighters continued their tradition of making fans’ rock ‘n’ roll dreams come true by inviting a member of the audience to join the band on stage at their set at Vital Festival in Belfast on Monday, August 19. In videos from the show, Dave Grohl beckoned a 5-year-old boy named Taylor to the stage, who proceeded to show off his sick dance moves while the band played “All My Life.”

As you can see from the video above, little Taylor was not shy and tore up the stage with groundbreaking moves that looked like a combination of jogging in place and shadowboxing. All the while, Grohl egged him on, chanting, “Can you show them how to dance?”

The amazing moment the @foofighters invite 5 year old Belfast fan Taylor up on stage, his first ever concert, and he absolutely killed it!!!! @BelfastVital #CoolSaturdayShow pic.twitter.com/qPeW2pco4s — Stuart Robinson (@stuartrobinson1) August 19, 2019

Also, shout-out to the little guy’s parents for making sure he was wearing ear protection.

A woman named Nikki Hooper, who appears to be Taylor’s mom, tweeted video of the boy rocking out. According to Hooper, this was the 5-year-old’s first concert.

“Insanely proud of our wee rockstar,” Hooper wrote.

Our Taylor’s first ever gig. Thank you to @foofighters and to all the staff & crowd. You are all so amazing. Insanely proud of our wee rockstar. Life long memories made at Vital Belfast last night pic.twitter.com/AUDEPlOzVL — Nikki Hooper (@nikhoop2403) August 20, 2019

UPDATE 1:13 p.m. ET: It turns out that 5-year-old Taylor was named after Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins.