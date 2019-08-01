Watch Dave Grohl Help The Bird and the Bee Cover Van Halen on The Late Late Show

Dave Grohl joined The Bird and the Bee on last night’s episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden, performing a cover of Van Halen’s “Ain’t Talkin’ ‘Bout Love.” Grohl handled the drums, while Inara George sang and Greg Kurstin played piano.

The cover of Van Halen’s 1978 original appears on The Bird and the Bee’s new album Interpreting the Masters Volume 2: A Tribute to Van Halen, out this Friday via No Expectations / Release Me Records. It’s the follow-up to the duo’s 2010 album Interpreting the Masters Volume 1: A Tribute to Daryl Hall and John Oates, which included covers of “Rich Girl,” “Kiss on My List,” and “Maneater.”

In addition to “Ain’t Talkin’ ‘Bout Love,” Interpreting the Masters Volume 2 features takes on “Panama” and “Hot For Teacher” (with Beck contributing vocals); both tracks are already available to stream.

Inara George will be touring without Kurstin in support of the new album, with a set of U.S. dates kicking off Sunday, August 11. She’ll be joined by Kurstin for a special release show this Friday at the Ford Theatres in L.A. Check out the duo’s performance with Grohl on The Late Late Show below, and grab a ticket for the upcoming tour here.