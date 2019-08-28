Chrissie Hynde has released a cover of the Kinks song “No Return” on Billboard. The new single is off Hynde’s forthcoming solo jazz covers album Valve Bone Woe, which drops on September 6.

The Kinks released “No Return” on their 1967 album Something Else. Although Hynde’s former band, The Pretenders have covered the Kinks before and the singer even has a kid with Ray Davies, Hynde told Billboard she “wasn’t really familiar” with the song. It was actually chosen by Valve Bone Woe producer Marius de Vries. All of the album’s songs are performed with the the Valve Bone Woe Ensemble, which was assembled by de Vries. The album consists of 14 tracks consisting of jazz interpretations of songs by the Beach Boys, Nick Drake, and Frank Sinatra along with covers of works from jazz icons like John Coltrane and Charles Mingus.

Hynde has released other singles off the covers album, including “Caroline” by the Beach Boys and the often-covered “You Don’t Know What Love Is.” The latter song was initially written by Don Raye and Gene de Paul and performed by Carol Bruce for the 1941 Abbott and Costello movie Keep ‘Em Flying, but became a jazz standard after Miles Davis recorded an instrumental version in 1954.