Charli XCX is gearing up to release her new album Charli, and in the buildup to the LP, which arrives next month, she’s unveiled another new single called “Cross You Out.” The single follows two earlier tracks from the album—”Blame It On Your Love” and “Gone“—and includes a guest appearance from Sky Ferreira.

Ferreira joins in for the second verse of the slow-burning song, where she sings about heartbreak with a searing intensity. “Melt me down one piece at a time / I’m sayin’ that these eyes were shut / I wasn’t mesmerized, no,” she sings in the verse. The two trade harmonies in a swirling exchange as metallic sounds filter into the mix from producer (and noted PC Music affiliate) A.G. Cook, who also executive-produced the album along with Charli.

“We are an ICONIC duo tbh,” Charli XCX wrote on Instagram about the chance to collaborate with Ferreira. “No but seriously, Sky, I’m so happy this collaboration has happened. I’ve always been a fan of your music/your vision. You are unique and brilliant the music we make separately is sonically quite different, I feel like we sort of acme up together in some sense…This song means a lot to me, for it’s about leaving some pretty traumatic people from my past behind me.”

Charli is set to arrive on September 13. In the meantime, check out “Cross You Out” below.