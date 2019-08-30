Charli XCX’s “self-titled” album Charli is out September 13 and in the buildup to the release, the Pop 2 vocalist has dropped another new single. Titled “Warm,” the track represents another collaborative effort from the producer following the Sky Ferreira’s appearance on “Cross You Out,” and includes contributions from Haim.

The track opens with heavily Auto-Tuned vocals from Charli atop stiff synths and keyboard stabs, as metallic drums slowly enter the mix. The Haim sisters show up for the song’s second verse, inverting Charli’s emphasis on heartbreak into an open-hearted call to fall in love again. “Make me wanna fall in love baby / Make mistakes, Hit me with a champagne kiss / And now I’m not thinking straight,” they sing.

Charli XCX’s new album Charli drops next month featuring the singles “Cross You Out,” ”Blame It On Your Love,” and “Gone.” She also released another new song called “Miss U” earlier this month, which is set to appear on the soundtrack for the third season of the Netflix series13 Reasons Why alongside music from acts like the Decemberists, HEALTH, and Frightened Rabbit. Her latest studio album Sucker dropped in 2014, followed by more recent mixtapes including Number 1 Angel and Pop 2. Check out her new song “Warm” below.