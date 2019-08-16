chance-the-rapper-plays-five-songs-on-good-morning-america-watch

Chance the Rapper’s “debut” album The Big Day dropped a few weeks back, and the Chicago native hasn’t slowed down since its release. After announcing a sprawling North American tour in July and joining Death Cab for Cutie at their Lollapalooza performance on August 2, the Coloring Book vocalist stopped by Good Morning America to perform a few songs as part of their summer concert series, as Stereogum points out.

Chance played five songs in total, all of which were taken from his recent album. After opening with “Do You Remember,” he played a medley of soon-to-be favorites including “Let’s Go On the Run,” “Hot Shower,” “Town On the Hill,” and “We Go High,” the Michelle Obama-quoting fifth song from The Big Day. The entire thing was performed with a massive backing band, and Chance brought out a team of dancers to join him onstage for “Hot Shower.”

Chance the Rapper’s upcoming tour kicks off next month in at San Francisco’s Chase Center, bringing him through cities like Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Denver, Chicago, Boston, Philadelphia, New York, Washington, DC, Atlanta, Nashville and more before wrapping up with a set at the Miami Beach Pop festival in November. His early mixtapes Coloring Book, Acid Rap, and 10 Day were recently made available on streaming platforms, and Chance announced new vinyl editions of all three releases on his website.

Watch footage of his Good Morning America performance below.