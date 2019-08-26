Brockhampton Announce North American Tour

Brockhampton released their fifth studio album GINGER on Friday and now, the Texas-born, Los Angeles-based supergroup has announced an upcoming stretch of North American tour dates in support of their new album. The group will be joined by U.K. rapper Slowthai, whose debut album Nothing Great About Britain dropped back in May.

The tour kicks off in Vancouver, BC this October, heading down the west coast and across the U.S., with dates in Seattle, Phoenix, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Dallas, Austin, New Orleans, and more. Come November, the group will be making their way through the South and up the east coast if all goes according to plan, with dates in New Orleans, Miami, Atlanta, Philadelphia, New York, and Boston in the following weeks. From there, they’ll make their way through the midwest, with dates in Detroit, Minneapolis, Milwaukee, and Chicago before wrapping things up with one final show in Los Angeles this December.

In the buildup to their new album GINGER, Brockhampton released four singles: “I Been Born Again,” “If You Pray Right,” “Boy Bye,” and “No Halo.” The release follows their September 2018 album Iridescence, as well as a recent solo album from ringleader Kevin Abstract. Check out the group’s full list of upcoming tour dates below.

Brockhampton North American Tour Dates:

10/26 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum (without Slowthai)

10/27 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater (without Slowthai)

10/30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center (without Slowthai)

11/1 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

11/3 – Las Vegas, NV @ Day N Vegas (without Slowthai)

11/5 – Fresno, CA @ Rainbow Ballroom

11/8 – Palo Alto, CA @ Frost Amphitheater

11/9-10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival (without Slowthai)

11/13 – San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre

11/14 – Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory

11/15 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater

11/17 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore

11/19 – Miami, FL @ The Fillmore

11/20 – Altanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

11/22 – New York, NY @ Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden

11/24 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena

11/25 – Washington DC @ The Anthem

11/27 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

11/29 – Toronto, ON @ Coca-Cola Coliseum

11/30 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple

12/3 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

12/4 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom

12/6 – Chicago, IL @ Aragron Ballroom

12/9 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

12/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Hollywood Palladium