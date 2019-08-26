News \
Brockhampton Announce North American Tour
Brockhampton released their fifth studio album GINGER on Friday and now, the Texas-born, Los Angeles-based supergroup has announced an upcoming stretch of North American tour dates in support of their new album. The group will be joined by U.K. rapper Slowthai, whose debut album Nothing Great About Britain dropped back in May.
The tour kicks off in Vancouver, BC this October, heading down the west coast and across the U.S., with dates in Seattle, Phoenix, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Dallas, Austin, New Orleans, and more. Come November, the group will be making their way through the South and up the east coast if all goes according to plan, with dates in New Orleans, Miami, Atlanta, Philadelphia, New York, and Boston in the following weeks. From there, they’ll make their way through the midwest, with dates in Detroit, Minneapolis, Milwaukee, and Chicago before wrapping things up with one final show in Los Angeles this December.
In the buildup to their new album GINGER, Brockhampton released four singles: “I Been Born Again,” “If You Pray Right,” “Boy Bye,” and “No Halo.” The release follows their September 2018 album Iridescence, as well as a recent solo album from ringleader Kevin Abstract. Check out the group’s full list of upcoming tour dates below.
Brockhampton North American Tour Dates:
10/26 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum (without Slowthai)
10/27 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater (without Slowthai)
10/30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center (without Slowthai)
11/1 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
11/3 – Las Vegas, NV @ Day N Vegas (without Slowthai)
11/5 – Fresno, CA @ Rainbow Ballroom
11/8 – Palo Alto, CA @ Frost Amphitheater
11/9-10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival (without Slowthai)
11/13 – San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre
11/14 – Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory
11/15 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater
11/17 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore
11/19 – Miami, FL @ The Fillmore
11/20 – Altanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
11/22 – New York, NY @ Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden
11/24 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena
11/25 – Washington DC @ The Anthem
11/27 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
11/29 – Toronto, ON @ Coca-Cola Coliseum
11/30 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple
12/3 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
12/4 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom
12/6 – Chicago, IL @ Aragron Ballroom
12/9 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom
12/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Hollywood Palladium