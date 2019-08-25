Netflix has announced that a Breaking Bad film is currently in the works. Titled El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, the film will star Aaron Paul in his role as Jesse Pinkman, picking up where the series left off as the character sped away in a stolen Chevrolet El Camino. As the New York Times reports, the film was written and directed by Breaking Bad and Better Caul Saul creator Vince Gilligan, and will premiere on Netflix on October 11.

“It’s a chapter of ‘Breaking Bad’ that I didn’t realize that I wanted,” Paul told the Times. “And now that I have it, I’m so happy that it’s there.”

Following its premiere on Netflix, the film will also be broadcast on AMC, the original home of the series on network TV. While details about the series remain sparse, a brief description from Netflix notes that, “In the wake of his dramatic escape from captivity, Jesse must come to terms with his past in order to forge some kind of future.”

Netflix also provided a one-minute teaser trailer, which depicts Skinny Pete being questioned by police about Jesse Pinkman’s whereabouts. “I don’t know what to tell you, and I’ve said like 500 times already, I have no idea where he is,” Pete says. “But even if I did, I wouldn’t tell you because I’ve been watching the news like everybody else. I’ve seen that little cage of his they kept him in. I heard about what all they did to him to make sure he kept cooking. So sorry, I don’t know what to tell you, but no way am I helping you people put Jesse Pinkman back inside a cage.”

After its AMC premiere in January 2008, Breaking Bad spanned five seasons, with its finale broadcast on September 29, 2013. The series remains among the most-watch cable shows of all time, and has been awarded 16 Emmys and two Golden Globes.

Watch Netflix’s new teaser trailer below.