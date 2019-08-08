New Music \
Bon Iver Release New Album i,i
Bon Iver hosted a set of worldwide listening parties for their new album i,i yesterday, and today they’ve released the whole album early, song by song, one hour at a time, a full 22 days before the planned release on August 30.
Justin Vernon posted the album’s intro “Yi” on the Bon Iver subreddit at 3AM EST, signing off as “JV22.” At 4AM, Bon Iver shared a lyric video for the gorgeous “iMi,” which features assists from the likes of James Blake and Wheezy (he did Young Thug’s “Dome“). At 5AM, we got a video for “We,” and at 6AM, a video for “Holyfields;” 7AM gave us “Naeem,” and at 8AM the band released “Marion.” Lo and behold, at 9AM, we got “Salem,” which sounds like “Kid A” meets “Holocene.” Sax-forward slow burner “Sh’Diah” (short for “Shittiest Day in American History”) came out at 10AM, and “RABi” at 11AM.
Four songs have already been out as singles (“Hey Ma,” “U (Man Like),” “Faith,” and “Jelmore“) and have been added to an i,i Spotify playlist in the order that they appear on the album. A press release indicates that physical editions are still out on August 30.
Find the announcement posts from Justin Vernon below, along with the album stream (minus “Yi,” which isn’t yet available on Spotify).
This post has been updated to include new songs as they were released.
“iMi”
Stream https://t.co/ZKHNwvku4s
Watch https://t.co/QJjZBbIf2d#icommai
Created w/ @3TC3T3RA @jamesblake @beejburton @aaron_dessner @hagentt @buddyross @thisispolica @TUDance @wheezy5th @VelvetNegroni & so many more talents! pic.twitter.com/Enp3TbIWIH
— Bon Iver (@boniver) August 8, 2019
“We”
Stream [https://t.co/ZKHNwvku4s]
Watch [https://t.co/JQ1NgjrTRW]#icommai
Created w/ @beejburton @3TC3T3RA @TUDance @sonicranch @Jerryaudio @finnryan @wheezy5th @mikepalzkill and and and and and . . . pic.twitter.com/TxD8Mwwvs9
— Bon Iver (@boniver) August 8, 2019
“Holyfields,”
Stream [https://t.co/ZKHNwvku4s]
Watch [https://t.co/XWLYCnod8R]#icommai
Created w/ @sonicranch @Jerryaudio @TUDance @DancerXander @buddyross @flockofdimes @3TC3T3RA + + + + pic.twitter.com/YL1RSwQHrV
— Bon Iver (@boniver) August 8, 2019
“Naeem”
Stream the track [https://t.co/ZKHNwvku4s]
Watch the video [https://t.co/5F2dZFrDTk]
Photo Credit: Uv B#icommai
Created w/ @jt_bates @BYChorus @3TC3T3RA @bryce_dessner @hagentt @Jerryaudio @sonicranch @NAEEMmusic @TUDance @flockofdimes & & & & pic.twitter.com/gIv7PqcJ1C
— Bon Iver (@boniver) August 8, 2019
“Marion”
Stream [https://t.co/ZKHNwvku4s]
Watch [https://t.co/SjAL0TudSC]#icommai
Created w/ @3TC3T3RA @Jerryaudio @sonicranch @TUDance more more friends pic.twitter.com/1taHAbEpJQ
— Bon Iver (@boniver) August 8, 2019
“Salem”
Stream [https://t.co/ZKHNwvku4s]
Watch [https://t.co/8SZFPG2ADt]#icommai
Created w/ @jt_bates @AndrewBroder @3TC3T3RA @thisispolica @buddyross @TUDance and & and pic.twitter.com/zXySAUnuql
— Bon Iver (@boniver) August 8, 2019
“Sh’Diah”
Stream the track [https://t.co/ZKHNwvku4s]
Watch the video [https://t.co/4NYTWRwSYZ]#icommai
Created w/ @beejburton @3TC3T3RA @Jerryaudio @sonicranch @arsononly @buddyross @DancerXander @TUDance et al et al pic.twitter.com/NhrSVRa2Jq
— Bon Iver (@boniver) August 8, 2019
“RABi”
Stream [https://t.co/ZKHNwvku4s]
Watch [https://t.co/t19NpoooPs]#icommai
Created w/ @buddyross @jerryaudio @sonicranch @3tc3t3ra ALL THE FRIENDS pic.twitter.com/SLxu8dXUos
— Bon Iver (@boniver) August 8, 2019