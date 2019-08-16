Björk Announces Utopia Box Set Including 14 Handmade Birdcalls

Björk ninth studio album Utopia dropped in November 2017, but the beloved Icelandic vocalist and producer has remained fairly busy in the interim. In 2018, she announced an upcoming series of performances called Cornucopia, which made its debut at the New York performance venue The Shed earlier this year. But now, the queen of spritely synthesis has announced a new deluxe edition of Utopia, which comes with 14 handmade birdcall flues selected by Björk herself.

“Utopia is so much about birdsong and sonically the mutation between synth/bird , bird/flute , flute/synth…air like that was a theme through all of the album,” she shared in a statement. “So i got very excited when i found these handmade wooden flutes imitating precisely particular birds . and i guess wanted you guys to have an opportunity to share that with me …….. enjoy !!!”

The handmade flutes were created created in collaboration with Quelle est Belle, a small company located in southern France. The deluxe edition comes with a bespoke perspex case designed by M/M Paris, who have collaborated with Björk on other design projects. The box set also comes with a custom USB-C flash drive containing audio files of her Utopia music, as well as videos, images, remixes, and bonus tracks, including one completely new instrumental track. For those that need a primer on the complexities of artisanal bird-calling, there’s also an eight-page booklet with instructions for each of the 14 calls.

The box set arrives November 1 via One Little Indian, and is currently available for preorder. Check out an unboxing video of the beautify-crafted set below, and catch Björk on her upcoming international tour, with dates in London, Brussels, Glasgow, Dublin, and Mexico City in the coming months.