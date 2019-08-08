News \
Big Freedia Announces North American Tour
Big Freedia has announced a new series of tour dates throughout North America. The New Orleans bounce superstar will hit the road this fall, with an opening date in Atlanta on October 24. From there, she treks up the east coast, through the midwest, and eventually westward, where she’ll stop in Portland, Berkley, Los Angeles, and Solana Beach in November.
Freedia’s latest studio release, her Third-Ward Bounce EP, dropped in June 2018. The release followed her appearance on the Drake hit “Nice For What,” which dropped in April and went on to appear on his fifth studio album Scorpion two months later. Later that summer, she also made an appearance in Drake’s video for “In My Feelings,” but only after asking (She was not included in the video for “Nice For What”).
See Big Freedia’s full list of North American tour dates below.
View this post on Instagram
Hitting the road this Fall with our good pal, the Queen Diva, @bigfreedia. These shows are gonna be ferocious. Tix on sale tomorrow at 10am local time..grab ‘em. Oct 26 – ASHEVILLE, NC – @the_orange_peel Oct 27 – CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – @cvillejefferson Oct 29 – WASHINGTON, DC – @930club Nov 2 – BOSTON, MA – @royaleboston Nov 4 – CLEVELAND, OH – @beachlandcle Nov 5 – DETROIT, MI – @standrewshall Nov 7 – MINNEAPOLIS, MN – @firstavenue Nov 9 – ST. LOUIS, MO – @delmarhallstl Nov 11 – KANSAS CITY, MO – @recordbar Nov 12 – DENVER, CO – @gothictheatre Nov 13 – SALT LAKE CITY, UT – @metromusichall Nov 15 – SEATTLE, WA – @neptunetheatre Nov 16 – EUGENE, OR – @wowhall Nov 17 – PORTLAND, OR – @wonder_ballroom Nov 19 – BERKELEY, CA – @theuctheatre Nov 20 – LOS ANGELES, CA – @regenttheaterla Nov 21 – SOLANA BEACH, CA – @bellyuptavern Presented by our good pals @benandjerrys
Big Freedia Tour Dates:
Oct 24 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
Oct 25 – Savanna, GA @ Victory North
Oct 26 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
Oct 27 – Charlottesville, VA @ The Jefferson
Oct 29 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
Nov 2 – Boston, MA @ Royale
Nov 4 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
Nov 5 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall
Nov 7 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave.
Nov 9 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall
Nov 11 – Kansas City, MO @ Recordbar
Nov 12 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theater
Nov 13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall
Nov 15 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
Nov 16 – Eugene, OR @ Wow Hall
Nov 17 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
Nov 19 – Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theater
Nov 20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Regent Theater DTLA
Nov 21 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up