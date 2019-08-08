big-freedia-announces-north-american-tour

Big Freedia has announced a new series of tour dates throughout North America. The New Orleans bounce superstar will hit the road this fall, with an opening date in Atlanta on October 24. From there, she treks up the east coast, through the midwest, and eventually westward, where she’ll stop in Portland, Berkley, Los Angeles, and Solana Beach in November.

Freedia’s latest studio release, her Third-Ward Bounce EP, dropped in June 2018. The release followed her appearance on the Drake hit “Nice For What,” which dropped in April and went on to appear on his fifth studio album Scorpion two months later. Later that summer, she also made an appearance in Drake’s video for “In My Feelings,” but only after asking (She was not included in the video for “Nice For What”).

See Big Freedia’s full list of North American tour dates below.

Big Freedia Tour Dates:

Oct 24 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

Oct 25 – Savanna, GA @ Victory North

Oct 26 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

Oct 27 – Charlottesville, VA @ The Jefferson

Oct 29 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

Nov 2 – Boston, MA @ Royale

Nov 4 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

Nov 5 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall

Nov 7 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave.

Nov 9 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

Nov 11 – Kansas City, MO @ Recordbar

Nov 12 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theater

Nov 13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall

Nov 15 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

Nov 16 – Eugene, OR @ Wow Hall

Nov 17 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

Nov 19 – Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theater

Nov 20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Regent Theater DTLA

Nov 21 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up