Bauhaus’ Peter Murphy Says He’s “Made a Full Recovery” Following Heart Attack

Longtime Bauhaus frontman Peter Murphy suffered a heart attack earlier this month on his way to a show in New York. At the time, Murphy was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital and his show was cancelled, and he later updated fans by way of his doctor, who said that he “had two stents placed in his right coronary artery and was started on medications to manage his heart condition.” Now, Murphy has shared an update on his health, taking to Instagram to tell fans that he’s made a full recovery.

“Following my recent episode in New York City with my heart attack and being admitted into Lennox Hospital and seeing myself go through the rigors of intensive care, I am very happy to say that I have made a full recovery,” he wrote on Instagram. “Thanks to the superb team of doctors, specialists, nurses and care staff. I am so glad to say I am up and running again.”

Murphy also took the opportunity to thank his assistant and tour manager, who were both instrumental in getting him to the hospital in a reasonable time frame. “I also want to thank every single friend and fan who has been supporting me throughout this ordeal. I remain grateful especially to my Bauhaus band mates,” his statement continues.

His statement also encourages fans to donate to the American Heart Association to help continue their important research. Read his full statement below.