Summer is finally coming to a close after three months of record-breaking temperatures, and Barack Obama is celebrating the season’s end in the same way he has for the last few years: with a new playlist featuring his favorite songs of the summer.

“With summer winding down, here’s a sampling of what Michelle and I have been listening to—some new, some old, some fast some slow,” he wrote on Twitter. “Hope you enjoy.”

The 44-song playlist—a subtle nod to his time as the 44th U.S. president—includes songs spanning the expected (Beyoncé, Stevie Wonder, Lauryn Hill), the unexpected (Donny Hathaway, Robin Thicke, Jill Scott), and everything in between; from Lizzo to Ella Fitzgerald, Steely Dan to the Black Keys, it’s clear that his taste is just as astute as it was when he left office, when playlists included James Taylor, Darius Rucker, and Earth Wind & Fire deep cuts and the U.S. hadn’t yet withdrawn from important climate agreements necessary to stop rising temperatures.

Whether you’re worried about climate change or just looking for some mellow R&B jams, Obama’s summer playlist is sure to have something to fit your mood and respective level of chill. Check out the full playlist below.