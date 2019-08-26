Fresh off the release of their collaborative album OASIS, Bad Bunny and J Balvin have teamed up once again, this time to perform at the MTV Video Music Awards on August 26. The duo, who are nominated for multiple awards individually, performed their OASIS standout “Qué Pretendes.” Dressed in giant, video-game costumes, the duo danced around stage while rapping as elaborate augmented reality animations swirled around them.

Bad Bunny is up for one award in the Best Latin Song category for his 2018 single “MIA” featuring Drake. Balvin, meanwhile, has received four different nominations: Best Dance Song, Best Choreography, Best Latin Song, and twice in the Best Latin song category for his verses on Benny Blanco, Tainy, and Selena Gomez’s “I Can’t Get Enough,” as well as on Rosalía’s “Con Altura.”

Bad Bunny and J Balvin’s surprise album OASIS arrived back in June, accompanied by a gorgeous video for their song “Que Pretendes.” Last week, the duo released another video, this time for their track “Cuidao Por Ahí.”

J Balvin released his latest solo studio album Vibras last year, and Bad Bunny’s debut outing, X100PRE, was put out in December.