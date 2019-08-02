Ariana Grande & Social House – “boyfriend”

Ariana Grande has teamed up with the Pittsburgh pop duo Social House on a new single called “boyfriend.” The collaboration grew out of the group’s time opening up for Grande on tour, and follows other recent Grande loosies like “Monopoly,” her collaboration with Victoria Monét. The song arrives with its own music video, which finds Grande at a posh social gathering getting violent with the women her “boyfriend” chooses to talk to.

Grande’s fifth studio album thank u, next dropped back in February featuring singles “7 Rings,” “Break Up with Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored,” and the title track. Since then, she’s performed with *NSYNC at Coachella, been nominated for 10 MTV Video Music Awards, and been diagnosed with adult-onset tomato allergy. Check out her new video for “boyfriend” below.