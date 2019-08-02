Ariana Grande Will Appear in New Season of Jim Carrey’s Kidding

Ariana Grande will make an appearance in the new season of Jim Carrey’s Showtime series Kidding. The upcoming second season, which premieres on November 3, stars Carrey as an offbeat children’s TV host named Mr. Pickles who faces family difficulties in his time off-screen.

Grande is no stranger to the acting world (she got her start on Nickelodeon shows like Victorious and iCarly and has acted in the Broadway musical 13) and in Kidding, she will be joining Carrey’s character for a few songs. In a press conference on Friday, Carrey joked that he knew Grande must’ve been nervous performing with him, calling the thank u, next vocalist “a singular artist” with a magical voice.

Grande seemed equally excited about the experience. In a post on Instagram, she called it “the most special experience of my life,” saying that she has “idolized and adored” Carrey since her youth.

Grande fifth studio album thank u, next was released in February featuring the singles “7 Rings,” “Break Up with Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored,” and the title track. Last night, she released a new song with the R&B duo Social House called “boyfriend.” Last month, she was nominated for a whopping 10 Video Music Awards as part of MTV’s annual VMAs celebration. Earlier this year, she performed with *NSYNC at Coachella and was apparently diagnosed with adult-onset tomato allergy.

Watch the trailer for the second season of Kidding, which features a brief glimpse of Grande, below.