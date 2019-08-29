Tom DeLonge’s Angels & Airwaves have released a new song for humans and aliens alike called “Kiss & Tell.” The single is the band’s first new song since releasing “Rebel Girl” in April.

“The beginning of the song is really an ode to The Beach Boys,” the former Blink-182 frontman said in a statement. “It opens with three-part harmonies to create an introduction with multi-dimensionality. We wanted to create a sound that had electronic elements right alongside classic rock and pop punk melodic structures. Lyrically, this song is specifically about balancing on the edge of a razor blade. Doing something you’re not supposed to be doing, and although you might die while doing it, it’s still very much keeping you feeling alive.”

According to the press release, Angels & Airwaves have been hard at work on a new album, which will be the band’s first collection of new music since releasing the four-song Chasing Shadows EP in 2016. The EP was released alongside DeLonge’s novel of the same name designed to designed to turn skeptics into believers in extra terrestrial lifeforms.

Angels & Airwaves kicked off a North American tour in San Diego last night and will last until mid-October. Good luck getting tickets because almost every date appears to be sold out.