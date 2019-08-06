FX Announces Clinton Impeachment Season of American Crime Story

The third season of Ryan Murphy’s hit anthology series American Crime Story will tell the story of Bill Clinton’s impeachment, FX announced Tuesday. The season will focus on the women involved in the presidential scandal and star Booksmart breakout Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky, frequent Murphy collaborator Sarah Paulson as leaker Linda Tripp, and Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones.

“This franchise re-examines some of the most complicated, polarizing stories in recent history in a way that is relevant, nuanced and entertaining,” FX CEO John Landgraf said in a press release. “Impeachment: American Crime Story will likewise explore the overlooked dimensions of the women who found themselves caught up in the scandal and political war that cast a long shadow over the Clinton presidency.”

Sarah Burgess wrote the script, based on Jeffrey Toobin’s book, A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President, which Murphy optioned in 2017. The director and producer told our sister publication The Hollywood Reporter last year that he backed off an adaptation because he wanted Lewinsky to tell her own story. It worked out: Lewinsky will serve as a producer on the series.

The season is scheduled to premiere in Sept. 2020. In the meantime, read our review of ACS’s season season about Gianni Versace’s murder.