5 Seconds of Summer have released a new song titled “Teeth” featuring Tom Morello of Rage Against the Machine and Audioslave dishing out guitar solos. The single is accompanied by a video directed by Thibaut Duverneix and features the Australian pop band undergoing a series of consciousness-altering experiments.

The group spoke with Apple Music’s Beats 1 host Zane Lowe about the song and working with RATM’s guitarist: “Tom was, we’re grateful enough to have him on the track, and he plays the last outro. That’s a big feat for us as well. We were rehearsing; we missed the opportunity to be there, but we have recorded proof that it was him.”

Frontman Luke Hemmings also opened up the origins of the group’s new song. “’Teeth’ came about after a month or two long blur of writing and pushing ourselves to go a step further than ‘Youngblood,’” he said in a statement. “It was a tumultuous time in my life and the lyrics in the song definitely reflect that. It speaks lyrically about a trying time in my current relationship. Musically, it’s another step forward from ‘Easier’ and really embraces industrial sounds and rhythms.

“‘Teeth’ captures the soul of 5 Seconds of Summer and I truly believe it is a unique song to us as a band and doesn’t sound like anything out at the moment,” he added. “It’s my favorite song we’ve released ever, and I can’t wait for people to hear it.”

“Teeth” will be on the 13 Reasons Why season 3 soundtrack, which drops on Friday, August 23. The pop-punk boy band is also set to kick off a North American tour with Chainsmokers this fall.