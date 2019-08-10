10 Things to Know About Tool’s Chart History

As of Friday (Aug. 2), Tool’s music catalog is finally available on streaming and digital services. After years of holding out, and ahead of their upcoming fifth studio album release Fear Inoculum on Aug. 30 the group’s previous four LPs, plus their 1992 EP Opiate, are now available on Pandora, Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music and other services.

Despite their absence on streaming services, the group has one of the most impressive histories on Billboard’s rock charts.

1993: The band made its Billboard charts debut on April 24, 1993 with the album Undertow. The set entered at No. 25 on the Heatseekers chart, and eventually peaked at No. 1.

12: Tool debuted 12 songs on the Mainstream Rock Songs chart, all between 1993 and 2007. They first debuted with “Sober” on Oct. 9, 1993 and last reached the chart with “Jambi” on Feb. 10, 2007.

1: Perhaps surprisingly, the group earned only one No. 1 on Mainstream Rock Songs. “The Pot,” spent four weeks at No. 1 on the chart beginning on Nov. 25, 2006.

67: The peak position of Tool’s only charting entry on the Billboard Hot 100. “Schism” spent 20 weeks on the chart and peaked at No. 67 on Sept. 8, 2001.

2: The number of No. 1 albums Tool has earned on the Billboard 200. Their third LP Lateralus debuted at No. 1 on June 2, 2001 and their fourth (and most recent) LP 10,000 Days debuted atop the ranking on May 20, 2006.

5: The total number of entries Tool has earned on the Billboard 200. Undertow reached No. 50 on Nov. 6, 1993; Aenima reached No. 2 on Oct. 19, 1996; their EP Salival reached No. 38 on Dec. 30, 2000; Lateralus debuted at No. 1 on June 2, 2001; and 10,000 Days debuted at No. 1 on May 20, 2006.

7: Tool has logged seven total entries on the Alternative Songs chart in their career. Of those, three have reached the top 10: “Schism” (No. 2), “Vicarious” (No. 2), “The Pot” (No. 5).

13.4 million: Tool’s albums have sold a combined 13.4 million copies in the U.S., according to Nielsen Music.

4: All four of Tool’s full-length studio albums have sold at least 1 million copies each. Their biggest seller is Aenima, with 3.7 million.

$151.6 million: The total reported gross earned over Tool’s career on the road, according to Billboard Boxscore.

This article originally appeared on Billboard.