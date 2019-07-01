German producer Zedd is known for his star-studded pop collaborations, and one of his biggest hits to date comes courtesy of a team-up with Canadian singer-songwriter Alessia Cara.

A dance-pop crossover smash, “Stay” peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 and received a Grammy Award nomination. In keeping with its title, the radio-ready single features Cara’s powerhouse vocals pleading for her partner to stay. The accompanying video casts the duo as two strangers who keep seeing each other in passing, while never actually meeting.

See Zedd’s full “Stay” lyrics and video below.

Waiting for the time to pass you by

Hope the winds of change will change your mind

I could give a thousand reasons why

And I know you, and you’ve got to

Make it on your own, but we don’t have to grow up

We can stay forever young

Living on my sofa, drinking rum and cola

Underneath the rising sun

I could give a thousand reasons why

But you’re going, and you know that

All you have to do is stay a minute

Just take your time

The clock is ticking, so stay

All you have to do is wait a second

Your hands on mine

The clock is ticking, so stay

All you have to do is

All you have to do is stay

Won’t admit what I already know

I’ve never been the best at letting go

I don’t wanna spend the night alone

Guess I need you, and I need to

Make it on my own, but I don’t wanna grow up

We can stay forever young

Living on my sofa, drinking rum and cola

Underneath the rising sun

I could give a million reasons why

But you’re going, and you know that

All you have to do is stay a minute

Just take your time

The clock is ticking, so stay

All you have to do is wait a second

Your hands on mine

The clock is ticking, so stay

All you have to do is

All you have to do is stay

All you have to do is stay

So stay, yeah

All you have to do is stay a minute

Just take your time

The clock is ticking, so stay

All you have to do is wait a second

Your hands on mine

The clock is ticking, so stay

All you have to do is stay

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © Universal Music Publishing Group, Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC, Kobalt Music Publishing Ltd.

Written by: Alessia Caracciolo, Anders Froen, Anton Zaslavski, Jonnali Parmenius, Linus Wiklund, Sarah Aarons