Here Are the Lyrics to Zedd and Alessia Cara’s “Stay”
German producer Zedd is known for his star-studded pop collaborations, and one of his biggest hits to date comes courtesy of a team-up with Canadian singer-songwriter Alessia Cara.
A dance-pop crossover smash, “Stay” peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 and received a Grammy Award nomination. In keeping with its title, the radio-ready single features Cara’s powerhouse vocals pleading for her partner to stay. The accompanying video casts the duo as two strangers who keep seeing each other in passing, while never actually meeting.
See Zedd’s full “Stay” lyrics and video below.
Waiting for the time to pass you by
Hope the winds of change will change your mind
I could give a thousand reasons why
And I know you, and you’ve got to
Make it on your own, but we don’t have to grow up
We can stay forever young
Living on my sofa, drinking rum and cola
Underneath the rising sun
I could give a thousand reasons why
But you’re going, and you know that
All you have to do is stay a minute
Just take your time
The clock is ticking, so stay
All you have to do is wait a second
Your hands on mine
The clock is ticking, so stay
All you have to do is
All you have to do is stay
Won’t admit what I already know
I’ve never been the best at letting go
I don’t wanna spend the night alone
Guess I need you, and I need to
Make it on my own, but I don’t wanna grow up
We can stay forever young
Living on my sofa, drinking rum and cola
Underneath the rising sun
I could give a million reasons why
But you’re going, and you know that
All you have to do is stay a minute
Just take your time
The clock is ticking, so stay
All you have to do is wait a second
Your hands on mine
The clock is ticking, so stay
All you have to do is
All you have to do is stay
All you have to do is stay
So stay, yeah
All you have to do is stay a minute
Just take your time
The clock is ticking, so stay
All you have to do is wait a second
Your hands on mine
The clock is ticking, so stay
All you have to do is stay
Written by: Alessia Caracciolo, Anders Froen, Anton Zaslavski, Jonnali Parmenius, Linus Wiklund, Sarah Aarons
