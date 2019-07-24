Young Thug and Machine Gun Kelly Announce Joint Tour

Machine Gun Kelly has announced a brand new run of North American tour dates, co-headlined by none other than Young Thug. The shows are set to kick off in Toronto on September 30, and will run through November 18. YBN Nahmir, Polo G, and Killy will join the duo on select dates.

Though Machine Gun Kelly is still most widely known for his music (think “Wild Boy,” and his Eminem diss track “Rap Devil“), he’s become something of an actor, too, with recent roles in Netflix’s post-apocalyptic sense-horror film Bird Box and the Mötley Crüe biopic The Dirt. Young Thug has made recent guest appearances on Lil Nas X’s latest “Old Town Road” remix and Post Malone’s “Goodbyes,” though he hasn’t released a solo project since 2018’s On The Rvn; we named Thug’s Elton John collaboration “High” (a standout from that EP) the 36th best song of 2018.

Find the full list of Young Thug and Machine Gun Kelly’s tour dates below, and pick up a ticket here.