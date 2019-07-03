Hulu has shared the first teaser trailer for their upcoming Wu-Tang Clan limited biopic series Wu-Tang: An American Saga. The original series, written by RZA along with the screenwriter Alex Tse (Watchmen), follows the creation and rise to super stardom of the legendary rap crew. In the trailer, we get our first glimpse at the actors portraying the Wu, lead by Ashton Sanders of Moonlight playing RZA. There are shots of different Wu members connecting over music and Kung-Fu films, while also trying to survive under dire circumstances.

“Wu-Tang through our music has always strove to inspire as we entertain,” RZA said in a statement, according to a report from Rolling Stone. “This opportunity to continue the Wu-Saga in a 10-episode series will exponentially increase our inspirational style of entertainment. In the immortal words of ODB, ‘Wu-Tang is for the Children.’”

Wu-Tang: An American Saga follows on the heels of the group’s sprawling, myth-making four episode documentary Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men, which premiered on Showtime back in May of this year. The limited series will premiere on Hulu on September 4. The Wu-Tang were recently honored by getting their own street corner named after them in the Park Hill section of Staten Island in New York. Last month, they wrapped up a run of shows in the U.K. with Public Enemy and De La Soul celebrating the anniversary of Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers).

Watch the teaser for Wu-Tang: An American Saga below.