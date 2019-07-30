After a long wait, Netflix has released the first trailer for the upcoming second season of Mindhunter. The new season sees the return of Jonathan Groff and Holt McCallany, and takes place a few years after the end of season one, covering the Atlanta murders of 1979-1981. Charles Manson apparently makes an appearance, too, and is played by Damon Herriman, who also plays Manson in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood.

Like season one, season two of Mindhunter is executive producer by David Fincher, acclaimed director of Se7en, Gone Girl, and The Social Network. In a recent interview with IndieWire, Fincher revealed that both Manson and Son of Sam feature prominently in the new episodes, and spoke about the sheer amount of material he had to work with. “You could probably do three seasons on the Atlanta Child Murders,” Fincher said. “It’s a huge and sweeping and tragic story. We couldn’t do it justice in the background of our nine hours. We had to choose to dramatize.”

No word yet on whether or not Fincher will be directing any of the upcoming episodes. Check out the new trailer for Mindhunter’s second season below; the new episodes will be available to stream August 16.