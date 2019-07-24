Watch Blondie Cover Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road”

As we hurtle closer to Lil Nas X’s massive hit song “Old Town Road” breaking the record for most weeks at number one on the Hot 100, it’s getting harder to even remember a time when this song wasn’t in our lives. Perhaps “Old Town Road” and its many remixes (and potential remixes) will be with us forever, and every musician will eventually get their chance to do their own version of it. Blondie, who are currently on a co-headlining tour with Elvis Costello and the Imposters, have decided to take their stab at the hit song, covering Lil Nas X in live sets. Debbie Harry’s rendition gives the track a more gloomy, meditative quality. In Harry’s hands, “Old Town Road” trades in its jubilance for a more adult melancholy, while still being an enjoyable listen.

Recently, “Old Town Road” tied the record for most weeks at number one on the Billboard Hot 1oo, spending 16 weeks at the top spot, tied with Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men’s “One Sweet Day” and Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee, and Justin Bieber’s “Despacito.” Lil Nas X shared another much anticipated remix of the song, featuring Mason Ramsey and Young Thug. As for Debbie Harry, she announced plans to release her memoir Face It in October, which will feature first-person essays, interviews, rare photos and illustrations, as well as an introduction from Blondie bandmate Chris Stein. Watch Blondie cover “Old Town Road” below.