Vivian Girls Announce Reunion, New Album, Reissues, and Tour

Vivian Girls are back. The well-loved Brooklyn lo-fi trio, which formally split in 2014, just announced a reunion that will include a new album, a U.S. tour, and reissues of their out-of-print first two records. Memory, the band’s fourth album and first since 2011, will be released September 20 via Polyvinyl. They’ve released “Sick,” the first single, today.

The reunited lineup features original guitarist and bassist Cassie Ramone and Katy Goodman, as well as drummer Ali Koehler, who first took over the kit shortly after the recording of Vivian Girl’s 2008 self-titled debut. The reissues of that album and its followup, 2009’s Everything Goes Wrong, will also arrive September 20 on Polyvinyl.

“Sick,” the first single, is very much in the Vivian Girls wheelhouse, with vocals drenched in reverb, a melodic bassline, and chord changes that split the difference between sweet and queasy. Hear it below, and see Vivian Girls’ tour dates after that.

Vivian Girls 2019 tour

10/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent 10/05 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory OC

10/06 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

10/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

10/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church

10/20 – Somerville, MA @ Once Ballroom

10/25 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

10/26 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

11/01 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

11/02 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

11/03 – Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater