President Trump held a truly wild press spray Tuesday morning while en route to an appearance in Jamestown, Virginia to celebrate the 400th anniversary of the settlement. The president was particularly animated when asked about his continued racist attacks against Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) and the city of Baltimore as a whole.

When asked if he regrets his racist tweets calling Cummings’ district, which includes West Baltimore, “a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess” the president defended his attacks on black lawmakers and cities occupied largely by black residents by proclaiming himself “the least racist person there is anywhere in the world” before accusing civil rights leader Al Sharpton of being the real racist. Of the two men, only one of them was sued by the Nixon administration’s DOJ for refusing to rent apartments to black tenants. Hint: It wasn’t Sharpton.

President Trump: “I am the least racist person there is anywhere in the world…Al Sharpton, now he’s a racist. He’s a racist.” Full video: https://t.co/nmbeeOLn2i pic.twitter.com/vqWpUOU4L2 — CSPAN (@cspan) July 30, 2019

The president followed this bold gambit by claiming that “the African-American community” has been calling the White House nonstop for attacking Cummings and trashing Baltimore. That must have been a hell of a conference call to accommodate the entire African-American community as a whole getting on the phone with Trump.

“What I have done for African-Americans, no president, I would say has done,” Trump said, citing the progressive decline in black unemployment that began in the Obama administration. “the African American community is so thankful they’ve called me and they’ve said finally, somebody is telling the truth.”

“I’ve received more phone calls than I think on any other subject of people from Baltimore and other cities corruptly run by Democrats, thanking me for getting involved,” Trump added. “Those people are living in hell in Baltimore. They’re largely African American.” He added: You have a large African American population, and they really appreciate what I’m doing. And they’ve let me know it. They really appreciate it.”

TRUMP: “The African American people have been calling the White House. They have never been so happy as what a president has done.” pic.twitter.com/78IIdQKuuW — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 30, 2019

The self-appointed least racist person on the planet currently enjoys a 22 percent approval rating among black voters, according to the latest Fox News poll.