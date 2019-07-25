Travis Scott has shared a new music video for another track off last year’s Astroworld, directed by Jonah Hill of Superbad and The Wolf of Wall Street fame. “Wake Up,” which also features vocals from The Weeknd, gets a cinematic, black-and-white visual that sees Travis walking around a lofty mansion full of unconscious people and floating silverware. Unfortunately for viewers, the fact that this video was directed by Jonah Hill is much more interesting than the actual final product, which is a very typically “cool” looking music video with flashy items and nothing else really going for it. On the bright side, Scott is not wearing the shirt of an uncool band this time around… so that’s something.

“Wake Up” is the latest track from Astroworld to get the video treatment, alongside other equally big budget treatments for “Can’t Say,” “Yosemite,” and “Sicko Mode.” Scott just finished up touring behind the album and was recently announced as a headliner for the inaugural Day N Vegas music festival in Las Vegas, Nevada, joining J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar. Scott was also one of the many artists on Ed Sheeran’s No.6 Collaborations Project, teaming up with the singer-songwriter for the track “Antisocial.” Watch the video for “Wake Up” below.