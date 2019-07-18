Watch the First Trailer for Top Gun: Maverick

The first trailer for Top Gun: Maverick is out now, with Tom Cruise reprising his lead role from the original 1986 film. The two-minute clip is predictably high-octane: Cruise salutes his fellow pilots (multiple times), flies upside-down over a snowy mountain range, and reminds his commanding officer (Ed Harris) that he’s not here to play by the rules. Cruise and Harris will star alongside Val Kilmer, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, and Miles Teller, playing Goose’s son.

The new trailer was revealed on Thursday at San Diego Comic-Con: toward the end of a panel for Terminator: Dark Fate, Tom Cruise himself made a surprise appearance. “I felt it was my responsibility to deliver for you,” said Cruise. Deliver he has—check out the new trailer for Top Gun: Maverick below.