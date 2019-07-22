Watch Tom Hanks Become Mr. Rogers in the A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood Trailer

The trailer for the Mr. Rogers biopic A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood dropped Monday morning, giving us a glimpse of Tom Hanks’ transformation into the beloved children’s TV host. The film also stars Matthew Rhys as a journalist (based on Esquire writer Tom Junod) who was assigned to profile Fred Rogers, and it looks like Rhys might have smuggled one of Phil Jennings’ wigs off of The Americans set in order to help him disappear into the role.

The clip features Hanks recreating iconic shots from the long-running PBS children’s show Mr. Roger’s Neighborhood, including Rogers changing into a cardigan and gently tossing a sneaker from one hand to the other while singing the opening theme. We also see the various puppets that populated the show’s Neighborhood of Make-Believe. Perhaps the most relatable moment of the trailer comes from actress Susan Kelechi Watson when she tells Rhys’s character “please don’t ruin my childhood” as he’s reporting on Rogers. Also, try not to get choked up during the shot where school children on the New York City subway sing the Mr. Rogers Neighborhood theme song to Rogers after spotting him on the train.

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood was directed by Marielle Heller and hits theaters on Thanksgiving.