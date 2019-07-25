News \
Thurston Moore Announces Tour
Thurston Moore has announced a new international tour in support of his forthcoming three-disc album Spirit Counsel. Moore will begin the tour this October in the UK, with stops in France and Germany, before coming back to the United States.
In the US, Thurston Moore will make appearances in Boston, Washington, D.C., and Chicago, with a concert in Le Poisson Rouge in New York City taking place on December 5.
According to a press statement, Spirit Counsel is a trio of instrumental pieces, placed on three separate discs. The first disk is “Alice Moki Jayne,” which is a composition paying tribute to Alice Coltrane, Moki Cherry, and Jayne Cortez. The second disk, “8 Spring Street,” is a composition in tribute to avant-garde composer Glenn Branca, and the third disk, “Galaxies (Sky),” is an orchestral arrangement featuring 12 guitars inspired by a Sun Ra poem. Spirit Counsel is set to be released on September 21 via Moore’s Daydream Library Series label. Check out the tour schedule below.
Thurston Moore Tour Dates:
October 14 — Newcastle, UK – Riverside
October 15 — Glasgow, UK – Classic Grand
October 16 – Leeds, UK – Brudenell Social Club
October 18 – Stoke, UK – Sugarmill
October 19 – London, UK – ULU
October 20 – Portsmouth, UK – Wedgewood Rooms
October 22 – Paris, France – Trabendo
October 23 – Cologne, Germany – Kulturkirche
October 24 – Hamburg, Germany – Grunspan
October 26 — Prague, Czech Republic – Lucerna Music Bar
October 27 – Munich, Germany – Strom
October 28 – Vienna, Austria – WUK
October 30 – Frankfurt, Germany – Das Bett
December 3 – Holyoke, MA – Gateway City Arts
December 4 – Boston, MA – ONCE Ballroom
December 5 – New York, NY – Le Poisson Rouge
December 6 – Philadelphia, PA – Boot & Saddle
December 7 – Washington, DC – U Street Music Hall
December 8 – Baltimore, MD – Ottobar
December 12 – Chicago, IL – Empty Bottle
December 13 – Chicago, IL – Empty Bottle