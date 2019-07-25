Thurston Moore has announced a new international tour in support of his forthcoming three-disc album Spirit Counsel. Moore will begin the tour this October in the UK, with stops in France and Germany, before coming back to the United States.

In the US, Thurston Moore will make appearances in Boston, Washington, D.C., and Chicago, with a concert in Le Poisson Rouge in New York City taking place on December 5.

According to a press statement, Spirit Counsel is a trio of instrumental pieces, placed on three separate discs. The first disk is “Alice Moki Jayne,” which is a composition paying tribute to Alice Coltrane, Moki Cherry, and Jayne Cortez. The second disk, “8 Spring Street,” is a composition in tribute to avant-garde composer Glenn Branca, and the third disk, “Galaxies (Sky),” is an orchestral arrangement featuring 12 guitars inspired by a Sun Ra poem. Spirit Counsel is set to be released on September 21 via Moore’s Daydream Library Series label. Check out the tour schedule below.

Thurston Moore Tour Dates:

October 14 — Newcastle, UK – Riverside

October 15 — Glasgow, UK – Classic Grand

October 16 – Leeds, UK – Brudenell Social Club

October 18 – Stoke, UK – Sugarmill

October 19 – London, UK – ULU

October 20 – Portsmouth, UK – Wedgewood Rooms

October 22 – Paris, France – Trabendo

October 23 – Cologne, Germany – Kulturkirche

October 24 – Hamburg, Germany – Grunspan

October 26 — Prague, Czech Republic – Lucerna Music Bar

October 27 – Munich, Germany – Strom

October 28 – Vienna, Austria – WUK

October 30 – Frankfurt, Germany – Das Bett

December 3 – Holyoke, MA – Gateway City Arts

December 4 – Boston, MA – ONCE Ballroom

December 5 – New York, NY – Le Poisson Rouge

December 6 – Philadelphia, PA – Boot & Saddle

December 7 – Washington, DC – U Street Music Hall

December 8 – Baltimore, MD – Ottobar

December 12 – Chicago, IL – Empty Bottle

December 13 – Chicago, IL – Empty Bottle