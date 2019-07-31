The Highwomen, a new country supergroup comprised of Brandi Carlile, Amanda Shires, Maren Morris, and Natalie Hemby, have been making the rounds since announcing their formation and upcoming self-titled debut album. They appeared together at a recent Loretta Lynn tribute concert, played their first show at the Newport Folk Festival, and last night, they made their first TV appearance performing on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The Highwomen performed their lead single “Redesigning Women” for the Tonight Show audience in fancy sequin outfits shining almost as bright as their singing. The ladies also happened to have an all-male backing band hidden away in the background, which included Jason Isbell playing guitar. But it’s the women here who are the focus and deservedly so; they demand your attention with their live set just by sheer presence. Along with “Redesigning Women,” The Highwomen also sang their second single “Crowded Table” on the show, which was not televised but was shared as an online bonus.

The Highwomen’s self-titled album is expected to arrive on September 6 via Low Country Sound/Elektra Records. As mentioned above, the ladies played their first show over the weekend at the Newport Folk Festival, where they were joined by Dolly Parton and other notable women country artists to perform a medley of Parton’s classic records. Watch The Highwomen’s television debut below.