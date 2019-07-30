The Gaslamp Killer (born William Bensussen) has dropped his defamation lawsuit against Chelsea Tadros, who publicly accused the Los Angeles DJ and producer of drugging and raping her and a friend in 2013. Bensussen and Tadros issued a joint statement announcing the decision on Tuesday. Tadros still claims she was drugged by someone and unable to consent. Bensussen maintains his innocence.

“After engaging in heartfelt discussions with each other about the events of July 5, 2013, William Bensussen and Chelsea Tadros have decided that it is their mutual desire to move on with their lives and put this lawsuit behind them,” the statement opens.

Tadros tweeted her account in October 2017, claiming Bensussen drugged her and a friend’s drinks at The Standard hotel bar in Los Angeles. “That is the last clear memory I have, and that was our first drink of the day. After that, everything is pitch black except for a few sharp but at the same time, blurry, memories,” she wrote.

Tadros continued: “I remember standing outside on a patio somewhere in the hills, feeling as if I were going to pass out. I remember his disgusting body on top of me and being so scared I couldn’t speak. I felt like I was in a nightmare and couldn’t scream or call for help or move.”

Bensussen, who has released music on Flying Lotus’ Brainfeeder label, responded to the accusation the following day. “I want it to be known that I would never hurt or endanger a woman,” he tweeted in part. “I would never drug a woman, and I would never put anyone in a situation where they were not in control, or take anything that they weren’t offering.

Low End Theory, the storied local beat scene party where Bensussen was a resident DJ, cut ties with the producer after the accusation surfaced. He sued Tadros, Tadros’ friend, and Tadros’ boyfriend for defamation and infliction of emotional distress in November 2017. A judge dismissed all claims other than the libel accusation against Tadros last March.

Read Bensussen and Tadros’ full joint statement below.