Tegan And Sara have released a new single from their upcoming album Hey, I’m Just Like You. “I’ll Be Back Someday,” like the rest of the songs on the forthcoming album, was written by the duo while they were in high school and re-recorded this year. In a press statement on the track (via Stereogum), Sara said this about the song:

“We had been begging for an electric guitar, and on our 16th birthday, we got one. Of course, we had to share it, so it became a weapon that we stole from each other’s rooms, barricading ourselves behind locked doors with guitar in hand. Screaming over the small amplifier, we tested our voices by writing punk songs, shredding our thumbs on the strings.”

Hey, I’m Just Like You is Tegan And Sara’s ninth studio album and, along with revisiting high school musically, the duo will also look back on those years in a new upcoming memoir, appropriately titled High School. Hey, I’m Just Like You will arrive on September 27 via Sire, while High School is scheduled for an unknown date later in the fall. Tegan And Sara are also gearing up for a North American tour, set to begin in September. Check out the tracklist for Hey, I’m Just Like You and listen to “I’ll Be Back Someday” below.

Hey, I’m Just Like You Tracklist:

01 “Hold My Breath Until I Die”

02 “Hey, I’m Just Like You”

03 “I’ll Be Back Someday”

04 “Don’t Believe The Things They Tell You (They Lie)”

05 “Hello I’m Right Here”

06 “I Don’t Owe You Anything”

07 “I Know I’m Not The Only One”

08 “Please Help Me”

09 “Keep Them Close Cause They Will Fuck You Too”

10 “We Don’t Have Fun When We’re Together Anymore”

11 “You Go Away And I Don’t Mind”

12 “All I Have To Give The World Is Me”