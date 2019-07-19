Tay-K Found Guilty of Murder in Texas

Tay-K has been found guilty of one count of murder and three counts of aggravated robbery in connection with a 2016 home invasion in Mansfield, Texas that left one man dead and another wounded. Texas jurors found the 19-year-old rapper born Taymor McIntyre not guilty on the more serious charge of capital murder, which would have net him a mandatory life sentence. McIntyre now faces five to 99 years in prison for each count on which he was convicted.

Ethan Walker, 21, was shot dead and his roommate Zachary Beloate, 19, was severely injured from a shot to the arm during a 2016 home invasion. Prosecutors argued that McIntyre recruited three friends to help him carry out the robbery on behalf of three young women, one of whom was allegedly seeking revenge on Beloate. The state also claimed that McIntyre and his alleged accomplices came armed and prepared for a potentially deadly fight after having been informed that firearms were present in the house. McIntyre was 16 at the time his co-conspirator Latharian Merritt fired the fatal shots. Merritt was found guilty of murder in March 2018.

McIntyre was arrested and placed on house arrest after the botched robbery. He rose to prominence after cutting off his ankle monitor, fleeing home, and releasing the single “The Race,” which infamously tells the story of his fugitive status. While on the run, he allegedly robbed and fatally shot a man outside a Chick-fil-A in San Antonio and robbed another man in Arlington the following month. He still faces capital murder and aggravated robbery charges for those alleged crimes.