Superchunk to Play Acoustic Foolish on Brief Fall Tour

In May, Superchunk surprised everyone with an acoustic version of their landmark 1994 album Foolish, appropriately titled Acoustic Foolish. Now the band has announced that they’re playing the acoustic version of Foolish in its entirety during a handful of East Coast shows this fall after what was apparently a successful two-show run at SPACE in Evanston, Illinois last month.

Upon the acoustic version of Foolish’s release, frontman Mac McCaughan said that he initially envisioned “a selection of songs from all our albums,” in a stripped down, acoustic setting, but the project quickly evolved into something much bigger.

“But with 2019 being the 25th anniversary of the Foolish album, it seemed weirder and more interesting to record an acoustic version of one whole album,” McCaughan said. “I didn’t want this to sound like ‘acoustic demos recorded 25 years after the fact’ or a band trying to ‘rock out’ except on acoustic guitars, though to be fair we do some rocking out. Once we got into the process of learning how to play the songs on acoustic guitars—some of which we had never performed at all—it made sense to make this record its own thing altogether.”

Watching the band play the album live should be interesting given how it’s a devastating breakup record inspired by McCaughan and bassist/Merge Records co-founder Laura Ballance’s former relationship.

Tickets go on sale on Friday July 12 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased here.

Acoustic Foolish tour dates are listed below:

11/04/19 Alexandria, VA – The Birchmere Music Hall

11/05/19 Philadelphia, PA – World Cafe Live

11/06/19 Somerville, MA – Somerville Theatre

11/07/19 Brooklyn, NY – Murmrr Theatre