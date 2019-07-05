stranger-things-releases-season-3-soundtrack

The third season of Stranger Things premiered yesterday on Netflix, and today, the soundtrack to the smash series is finally available via Legacy Recordings.

Loosely pegged to the year 1985, the non-original soundtrack takes viewers back to the pop hits of the day; songs like Madonna’s “Material Girl” lead into Foreigner’s “Cold as Ice,” as the town of Hawkins, Indiana is threatened by new terrors. The soundtrack also includes cuts from Patsy Cline, John Mellencamp, REO Speedwagon, and—in direct to Fast Times at Ridgemont High—the Cars, whose standout single “Moving in Stereo” helps soundtrack a particularly balmy scene at Hawkins Pool.

The soundtrack is available in both digital and physical formats, with CD, cassette, and vinyl editions also available. American fans can order “Fireworks Splatter” vinyl edition, while international listeners can pick up special “Neon Pink” and “Turquoise Marble” colorways. Vinyl copies of the release include a poster and 7″ single featuring a cast recording of “Never Ending Story,” and are currently available to preorder here. Vinyl orders will ship out on July 26. Find full track list for the season 3 soundtrack below.

Stranger Things Season 3 Track List:

1. “Baba O’Riley” – The Who

2. “Things Can Only Get Better” – Howard Jones

3. “Material Girl” – Madonna

4. “Cold as Ice” – Foreigner

5. “She’s Got You” – Patsy Cline

6. “R.O.C.K. in the U.S.A.” – John Mellencamp

7. “Neutron Dance” – The Pointer Sisters

8. “Can’t Fight This Feeling” – REO Speedwagon

9. “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go” – Wham!

10. “My Bologna” – “Weird Al” Yankovic

11. “Moving in Stereo” – The Cars

12. “Never Surrender” – Corey Hart

13. “Lovergirl” – Teena Marie

14. “Workin’ for a Livin’” – Huey Lewis & The News

15. “We’ll Meet Again” – Vera Lynn

16. “Never Ending Story” – Gaten Matarazzo and Gabriella Pizzolo