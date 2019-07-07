Stevie Wonder Will Receive Kidney Transplant in September

Stevie Wonder performed at London’s Hyde Park Saturday night as part of Barclaycard’s British Summer Time festival, and during his set, the vocalist revealed that he would be receiving a kidney transplant later this year, CNN and Rolling Stone report.

“So what’s gonna happen is this: I’m going to have surgery, I’m going to have a kidney transplant in September of this year,” he told the crowd. “I’m all good, I’m all good, I’m all good. I have a donor, its all good.”

He also thanked the crowd for their continued support. “I want you to know I came here to give you my love and to thank you for your love,” he said. “You ain’t gotta hear no rumors about nothing, I told you what’s up. I’m good .All right?”

As Rolling Stone points out, his comments likely come in response to a recent Detroit Free Press report which claimed that Wonder was “battling a serious but manageable health issue” while touring internationally. The pianist will proceed with his remaining European tour date, which takes place in Dublin on July 9. Watch footage of his latest remarks below.