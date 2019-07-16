Democratic presidential candidates have filed their latest round of fundraising reports, covering campaign contributions from April through June. Working class hero Bernie Sanders remains the money leader, boosted by the highest number of individual donors, but he’s closely trailed by insurgent Spoon fan Pete Buttigieg, creepy establishment fave Joe Biden, and progressive Senator Elizabeth Warren.

We won’t pretend to know what any of the data mean for the race, but we have compiled a working list of popular musicians who opened their wallet this quarter. This is a strictly voyeuristic exercise and celebrities should not influence your political opinions. That being said, we admit taking satisfaction in knowing Dan Deacon and (Sandy) Alex G are on the right side of history, and judge the Tears for Fears guy for supporting a cop.

A few notes. Donors list their occupation and address along with their contribution, and it’s possible, though probably not very likely, that there’s another self-employed actress and singer named Zooey Pechenik from Santa Monica, or another generous Stone Gossard. Remember, too, that federal rules bar individual contributions exceeding $2,800 to any one candidate per election cycle. We didn’t include every likely loser.

This list is ordered by quarterly fundraising totals. You can view notable donations from last quarter here.



Bernie Sanders ($25.7 million)

Jackson Browne – $1,101

Brandi Carlile – $1,000

Chris Shiflett (Foo Fighters guitarist) – $1,000

Nicholas Petricca (Walk the Moon singer) – $527

(Sandy) Alex G – $500

Alex Ebert (Edward Sharpe & the Magnetic Zeros singer) – $250

Lee Bunnell (America singer/guitarist) – $204

Paolo Gregoletto (Trivium bassist) – $128

Dustin Davidson (August Burns Red bassist) – $108

Adolfo de la Parra (Canned Heat drummer) – $100

Dan Deacon – $54

John Gourley (Portugal. The Man singer/guitarist) – $53

Oteil Burbridge (Dead & Company bassist) – $27



Pete Buttigieg ($24.9 million)

Joe Walsh (The Eagles guitarist) – $1,000

Zooey Deschanel – $500

Joan Jett – $150



Joe Biden ($22 million)

Rob Crosby – $250



Elizabeth Warren ($19.2 million)

Jackson Browne – $1,100

Rosanne Cash – $250

Christopher Hrasky (Explosions in the Sky drummer) – $250

Joan Jett – $235



Kamala Harris ($11.8 million)

Curt Smith (Tears for Fears singer/instrumentalist) – $1,000

Stefan Lessard (Dave Matthews Band bassist) – $600

Steven Drozd (Flaming Lips drummer) – $250

Jackson Browne – $125



Cory Booker ($4.5 million)

Steve Aoki – $2,800



Beto O’Rourke ($3.6 million)

Phil Lesh (Grateful Dead bassist) – $1,100



Jay Inslee ($3.1 million)

Stone Gossard (Pearl Jam guitarist) – $2,800

Carole King – $250



Andrew Yang ($2.8 million)

Hunter Hunt-Hendrix (Liturgy singer/guitarist): $100



If you notice other musicians in any candidate’s fundraising reports, or know any other information you’d like to share, let us know at [email protected]