Watch Spoon Play New Track “No Bullets Spent” on Kimmel

Spoon’s new greatest hits album Everything Hits At Once: The Best of Spoon arrives later this month, and in the buildup to the release, the band stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live to perform a few songs. Britt Daniel and co. opened with soaring rendition of their latest single “No Bullets Spent,” and went on to perform a set of six songs off-air, including their 2007 favorite “The Underdog” and the Gimme Fiction standout “I Turn My Camera On” from 2005.

Spoon will release a greatest hits album next week, including fan favorites like “Inside Out,” “Hot Thoughts,” and “I Turn My Camera On.” Back in February, the band announced a co-headlining tour with Cage The Elephant, which continues until late August with dates throughout the U.S. Earlier this month, Spoon’s bassist Rob Pope announced that he was quitting the band. Watch their Kimmel performance below.