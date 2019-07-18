Spike Lee’s Netflix series She’s Gotta Have It, based on his 1986 film of the same name, has been cancelled. The series’ second season premiered two months ago; its first was released on the streaming service in the fall of 2017. Lee directed all of the show’s 19 episodes. The legendary director is expected to attempt to pitch the series to other outlets.

According to Netflix’s chief content officer Ted Sarandos, Lee is still collaborating with the streaming service on a upcoming film called Da 5 Bloods, an war drama about Vietnam veterans returning to Vietnam. Lee has already directed Roger Guenveur Smith’s one-man-show special Rodney King for the service, and he produced their recent sci-fi film See You Yesterday.

In other potentially relevant news, Netflix also reported yesterday that they had experienced their first drop in United States subscribers in eight years in their second quarter this year, and came in 2 million below predictions with their international audience. A “weaker content slate” was one of their explanations.