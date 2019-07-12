Solange Announces Theatrical Run of New Director’s Cut of When I Get Home Film

Solange is taking a new and extended director’s cut of her accompanying film for her recent album When I Get Home on the road. The new 41-minute cut of the movie, which was originally released in a 33-minute version on Apple Music in February, will feature “new scenes and musical arrangements,” according to a press release. It will screen in museums and other art institutions across the country, as well as in London and Paris.

Solange directed the film, along with contributing directors Alan Ferguson, Terence Nance, Jacolby Satterwhite, and Ray Tintori. A collection of other visual artists’ work is also incorporated into the film, along with Solange’s own work. About the movie, Solange wrote in a press statement:

When I was younger I would fear what the people called the Holy Spirit and what it would do to the men and women around me. I never wanted it to catch me, and was terrified on how it might transform me if it did! Much of this film is a surrendering to that fear. After a really tough health year and the loss of the body that I once knew, the film is an invitation for that same spirit to manifest through me and the work I want to continue to create.

The release of When I Get Home originally coincided with the release of the album of the same name. Solange also live-streamed a collection of live “album experience” listening events in Houston which featured a playthrough of the album with accompanying discussion. See the dates and select showtimes for screenings of Solange’s extended When I Get Home cut below.

July 17 – 5.30pm CST: Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, Texas

July 18 – 7pm EST: Brooklyn Museum, New York

July 18 – 7pm CST: The Nasher Sculpture Center. Dallas, Texas

July 18 – 7pm EST: Cincinnati Art Museum, Cincinnati

July 18 – 7.30pm PST: The Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) Los Angeles

July 19 – 6pm & 7pm CEST: Maison Européenne de la Photographie, Paris

July 26 – from 6.30pm CST: New Orleans Museum of Art, New Orleans

July 28 – 2pm EST The Institute of Contemporary Art /Boston

August 1 – from 6-10pm EST, PAMM Free Community Night, Miami

August 2-8 – The Broad Theater, New Orleans

August 3 – 2pm CST, MCA Chicago

August 3, 14, 24 – BMA Lexington Market, Baltimore – screenings throughout the day

August 4 – 6pm EST: BlackStar Film Festival presented in collaboration with ICA Philadelphia, University of Pennsylvania

August 30 : V&A Friday Late, London

October 13: Chinati Weekend, Chinati Foundation, Marfa Texas