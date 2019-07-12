News \
Solange Announces Theatrical Run of New Director’s Cut of When I Get Home Film
Solange is taking a new and extended director’s cut of her accompanying film for her recent album When I Get Home on the road. The new 41-minute cut of the movie, which was originally released in a 33-minute version on Apple Music in February, will feature “new scenes and musical arrangements,” according to a press release. It will screen in museums and other art institutions across the country, as well as in London and Paris.
Solange directed the film, along with contributing directors Alan Ferguson, Terence Nance, Jacolby Satterwhite, and Ray Tintori. A collection of other visual artists’ work is also incorporated into the film, along with Solange’s own work. About the movie, Solange wrote in a press statement:
When I was younger I would fear what the people called the Holy Spirit and what it would do to the men and women around me. I never wanted it to catch me, and was terrified on how it might transform me if it did! Much of this film is a surrendering to that fear. After a really tough health year and the loss of the body that I once knew, the film is an invitation for that same spirit to manifest through me and the work I want to continue to create.
The release of When I Get Home originally coincided with the release of the album of the same name. Solange also live-streamed a collection of live “album experience” listening events in Houston which featured a playthrough of the album with accompanying discussion. See the dates and select showtimes for screenings of Solange’s extended When I Get Home cut below.
July 17 – 5.30pm CST: Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, Texas
July 18 – 7pm EST: Brooklyn Museum, New York
July 18 – 7pm CST: The Nasher Sculpture Center. Dallas, Texas
July 18 – 7pm EST: Cincinnati Art Museum, Cincinnati
July 18 – 7.30pm PST: The Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) Los Angeles
July 19 – 6pm & 7pm CEST: Maison Européenne de la Photographie, Paris
July 26 – from 6.30pm CST: New Orleans Museum of Art, New Orleans
July 28 – 2pm EST The Institute of Contemporary Art /Boston
August 1 – from 6-10pm EST, PAMM Free Community Night, Miami
August 2-8 – The Broad Theater, New Orleans
August 3 – 2pm CST, MCA Chicago
August 3, 14, 24 – BMA Lexington Market, Baltimore – screenings throughout the day
August 4 – 6pm EST: BlackStar Film Festival presented in collaboration with ICA Philadelphia, University of Pennsylvania
August 30 : V&A Friday Late, London
October 13: Chinati Weekend, Chinati Foundation, Marfa Texas