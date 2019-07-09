News \
Slipknot’s Corey Taylor Has Had It With Holocaust Deniers
Over the past few days, Slipknot’s Corey Taylor has been using Twitter to berate white supremacists and condemn racist ideologies.
Last night, quote tweeting a NowThis video of a “far-right extremist” attempting to attack a synagogue, Taylor wrote: “This- right here- is why prejudice, racism and ignorant hate will always just be different ways of saying and meaning FUCKING DUMBASS.”
Then, after retweeting a link to a USA Today story about a Florida educator who refused to call the Holocaust a “factual, historical event,” Taylor responded bluntly: “I’m gonna say this for the fuckers in the back: JUST BECAUSE YOU DON’T BELIEVE SOMETHING IS REAL, THAT DOESN’T MEAN IT ISN’T REAL. Denying things like the Holocaust. slavery, etc is a travesty to the memory of the survivors and disrespectful to the people who fought for them.”
Taylor is already on the record as a relatively woke member of the notoriously un-woke metal community. Back in 2016, when a Gawker writer implied that “the face of resurgent mainstream white hatred in the United States” might listen to Slipknot, Taylor objected; we interviewed the Slipknot frontman in the wake of that controversy, discussing social media, politics, and pervasive stereotypes about metal fans.