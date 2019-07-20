Sky Ferreira performed yesterday at Pitchfork Music Festival, and after a what sounds like a rocky start with multiple delays and sound issues, she rewarded fans for their patience with a completely new song, as Stereogum points out. The song’s called “Descending” and it sounds like a the kind of jangly, synth-heavy indie rock we’ve come to expect from Ferreira, even if the sound still felt a little off.

Ferreira’s debut album Night Time, My Time was released in 2013 featuring singles “I Blame Myself” and “You’re Not the One.” In March, she released a new single called “Downhill Lullaby” and later made a guest appearance on the Iceage single “Pain Killer” the following month.

Check out a clip of her Pitchfork Fest performance below and revisit our list of the 40 albums we’re excited for in 2019, which includes Ferreira’s yet-untitled sophomore album.