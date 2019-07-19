Former Creed frontman Scott Stapp has released a new solo album. It’s called The Space Between the Shadows and it’s Stapp’s third solo album following 2005’s The Great Divide and 2013’s Proof of Life. The Great Divide was released at a time when Creed was still an active group, but his sophomore album followed announcement of the band’s hiatus earlier that year.

Stapp’s had what seems like a pretty difficult decade in the time since announcing Creed’s hiatus, claiming to be broke and homeless on video in 2014 before being diagnosed with bipolar disorder the following year. Creed’s landmark album Human Clay, which features hits like “Higher” and “With Arms Wide Open,” celebrates its 20th anniversary this year. Hear Stapp’s new solo album The Space Between the Shadows below.