(Sandy) Alex G Announces International Tour, Releases Video for New Single “Hope”
(Sandy) Alex G has released the second single from his upcoming album House of Sugar. “Hope” comes along with a wacky, puppetry-centric music video, and follows up House of Sugar’s first single “Gretel“—one of the very best songs of the year.
(Sandy) Alex G has also announced a string of upcoming tour dates in support of the new album. He’ll play The Empty Bottle in Chicago ahead of his August 4 Lollapalooza set, and then kick things off in earnest in Washington, DC in October.
Find the full list of dates below, along with the music video for (Sandy) Alex G’s new single “Hope.”
Alex G 2019 tour dates:
08/03 Chicago, IL – Empty Bottle (Lollapalooza Aftershow)
08/04 Chicago, IL – Lollapalooza
10/17 Washington, DC – Black Cat
10/18 Durham, NC – Motorco Music Hall
10/19 Asheville, NC – The Grey Eagle
10/20 Atlanta, GA – Terminal West
10/22 Austin, TX – Mohawk
10/23 Dallas, TX – Club Dada
10/25 Mesa, AZ – Nile Theater
10/26 San Diego, CA – The Irenic
10/27 Los Angeles, CA – Fonda Theatre
10/29 San Francisco, CA – Great American Music Hall
10/30 Oakland, CA – The New Parish
11/01 Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom
11/02 Vancouver, BC – The Imperial
11/03 Seattle, WA – Neumos
11/05 Salt Lake City, UT – In The Venue
11/06 Denver, CO – Marquis Theater
11/08 St Paul, MN – Amsterdam Bar & Hall
11/09 Madison, WI – High Noon Saloon
11/10 Detroit, MI – El Club
11/12 Toronto, ON – The Opera House
11/14 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel
11/15 Burlington, VT – ArtsRiot
11/16 Holyoke, MA – Gateway City Arts
11/17 Boston, MA – Royale
11/30 Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer
02/07 Liverpool, UK – Phase One
02/08 Dublin, IE – The Button Factory
02/09 Glasgow, UK – St. Luke’s
02/10 Leeds, UK – Brudenell Social Club
02/12 London, UK – Evolutionary Arts Hackney (EartH)
02/14 Bristol, UK – Thekla
02/15 Brighton, UK – The Old Market
02/17 Wiesbaden, DE – Schlachthof
02/18 Brussels, BE – Botanique (Rotonda)
02/20 Hamburg, DE – Molotow (SkyBar)
02/22 Berlin, DE – Lido
02/24 Prague, CZ – Underdogs Ballroom
02/25 Zurich, CH – Bogen F
02/27 Barcelona, ES – Razzmatazz (Sala 3)
02/28 Madrid, ES – Sala El Sol
03/02 Paris, FR – Point Ephemere
03/04 Cologne, DE – Bumann & Sohn
03/05 Amsterdam, NL – Paradiso
03/06 Groningen, NL – Vera