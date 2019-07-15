(Sandy) Alex G Announces International Tour, Releases Video for New Single “Hope”

(Sandy) Alex G has released the second single from his upcoming album House of Sugar. “Hope” comes along with a wacky, puppetry-centric music video, and follows up House of Sugar’s first single “Gretel“—one of the very best songs of the year.

(Sandy) Alex G has also announced a string of upcoming tour dates in support of the new album. He’ll play The Empty Bottle in Chicago ahead of his August 4 Lollapalooza set, and then kick things off in earnest in Washington, DC in October.

Find the full list of dates below, along with the music video for (Sandy) Alex G’s new single “Hope.”

Alex G 2019 tour dates:

08/03 Chicago, IL – Empty Bottle (Lollapalooza Aftershow)

08/04 Chicago, IL – Lollapalooza

10/17 Washington, DC – Black Cat

10/18 Durham, NC – Motorco Music Hall

10/19 Asheville, NC – The Grey Eagle

10/20 Atlanta, GA – Terminal West

10/22 Austin, TX – Mohawk

10/23 Dallas, TX – Club Dada

10/25 Mesa, AZ – Nile Theater

10/26 San Diego, CA – The Irenic

10/27 Los Angeles, CA – Fonda Theatre

10/29 San Francisco, CA – Great American Music Hall

10/30 Oakland, CA – The New Parish

11/01 Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom

11/02 Vancouver, BC – The Imperial

11/03 Seattle, WA – Neumos

11/05 Salt Lake City, UT – In The Venue

11/06 Denver, CO – Marquis Theater

11/08 St Paul, MN – Amsterdam Bar & Hall

11/09 Madison, WI – High Noon Saloon

11/10 Detroit, MI – El Club

11/12 Toronto, ON – The Opera House

11/14 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

11/15 Burlington, VT – ArtsRiot

11/16 Holyoke, MA – Gateway City Arts

11/17 Boston, MA – Royale

11/30 Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

02/07 Liverpool, UK – Phase One

02/08 Dublin, IE – The Button Factory

02/09 Glasgow, UK – St. Luke’s

02/10 Leeds, UK – Brudenell Social Club

02/12 London, UK – Evolutionary Arts Hackney (EartH)

02/14 Bristol, UK – Thekla

02/15 Brighton, UK – The Old Market

02/17 Wiesbaden, DE – Schlachthof

02/18 Brussels, BE – Botanique (Rotonda)

02/20 Hamburg, DE – Molotow (SkyBar)

02/22 Berlin, DE – Lido

02/24 Prague, CZ – Underdogs Ballroom

02/25 Zurich, CH – Bogen F

02/27 Barcelona, ES – Razzmatazz (Sala 3)

02/28 Madrid, ES – Sala El Sol

03/02 Paris, FR – Point Ephemere

03/04 Cologne, DE – Bumann & Sohn

03/05 Amsterdam, NL – Paradiso

03/06 Groningen, NL – Vera