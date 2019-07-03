U.K. shoegazers Ride have released a new single from their forthcoming album This Is Not A Safe Place. The groovy, upbeat “Repetition” is the second track we’ve heard from the new record, after “Future Love.”

This Is Not A Safe Place is scheduled to arrive on August 16 via Witchita Records. It’s the follow-up to 2017’s Weather Diaries, which was Ride’s comeback album after a 21 year hiatus. The band also shared an EP of outtakes from Weather Diaries last year, titled Tomorrow’s Shore. Listen to “Repetition” below.