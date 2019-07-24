Rico Nasty had an explosive 2018, and she’s showing no signs of stopping soon. Today, she shared a new song called “Time Flies,” a noisy ballad compared to Rico’s more abrasive style.

Rico spends much of the track giving a more melodic performance. On the chorus, she sings: “I don’t wanna be on the ground when the time flies/ had so many friends goin’ ‘wonder when it’s my time’/ I live everyday like I’ll die by the night time/ it took me so long getting back to my right mind.” The vulnerability of Rico’s crackling voice undercuts the heaviness and intensity of the production.

In April, Rico Nasty released an aggressive, thrash rap collaboration with Kenny Beats, entitled Anger Management. The album was the follow-up to 2018’s phenomenal Nasty. She recently shared two one-off singles—both of which were also produced by Kenny— titled “Roof” and “Sandy.” You can read Spin’s Best of 2018 interview with the rapper, to learn more about Rico Nasty’s rise and how she views her style as a rapper.

Listen to “Time Flies” below.